Grand Forks Airmen compete in Defenders Challenge

Airmen from the 319th Reconnaissance Wing lift ammunition cans as part of the Defenders Challenge at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., May 19, 2021. The Defenders Challenge was held by the 319th Security Forces Squadron in honor of Police Week, in addition to a parade, 5k, and K9 demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

