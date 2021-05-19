Grand Forks Airmen compete in Defenders Challenge

Senior Airman Marcel Ramirez, left, 319th Security Forces Squadron physical security, and Tech. Sgt. Jason Naputi, 319th Reconnaissance Wing Staff Agency Safety non-commissioned officer, run on the sidewalk while participating in the Defenders Challenge at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., May 19, 2021. The Defenders Challenge was held in honor of Police Week which occurred from May 9-15, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

