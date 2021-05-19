Grand Forks Airmen compete in Defenders Challenge

Airman 1st Class Joshua Smith, 319th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, lifts an ammunition can as part of the Defenders Challenge at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., May 19, 2021. The Defenders Challenge is a physical fitness challenge that features a variety of exercises including burpees, running, and lifting a 176-pound cement ball. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

