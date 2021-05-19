Airmen from the 319th Reconnaissance Wing lift ammunition cans as part of the Defenders Challenge at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., May 19, 2021. This physical fitness challenge also included running, squats, and lifting a 176-pound cement ball. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 14:32 Photo ID: 6654808 VIRIN: 210520-F-IH091-1004 Resolution: 7654x5054 Size: 2.75 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grand Forks Airmen compete in Defenders Challenge [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.