    Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB

    Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB

    KALLAX AIR BASE, SWEDEN

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, left, presents paperwork to a Swedish border control employee at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 14, 2021. Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base took multiple precautions related to COVID-19 prior to entering Sweden to ensure a safe, healthy, and successful exercise for the entire duration of Arctic Challenge 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 06:24
    Photo ID: 6653490
    VIRIN: 210514-F-FW957-1030
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 14.94 MB
    Location: KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB
    Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB
    Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB
    Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB
    Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB
    Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB

    spangdahlem
    Sweden
    saber
    exercise
    Arctic Challenge
    ACE21

