Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB

A U.S. Air Force Airman from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, left, presents paperwork to a Swedish border control employee at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 14, 2021. Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base took multiple precautions related to COVID-19 prior to entering Sweden to ensure a safe, healthy, and successful exercise for the entire duration of Arctic Challenge 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

