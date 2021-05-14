A U.S. Air Force Airman from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, left, presents paperwork to a Swedish border control employee at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 14, 2021. Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base took multiple precautions related to COVID-19 prior to entering Sweden to ensure a safe, healthy, and successful exercise for the entire duration of Arctic Challenge 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 06:24
|Photo ID:
|6653490
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-FW957-1030
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|14.94 MB
|Location:
|KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
