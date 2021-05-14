U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, unload cargo from a USAF C-130 Hercules aircraft at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 14, 2021. The aircraft carried Airmen, personal luggage and military cargo in preparation for support of the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|05.14.2021
|05.20.2021 06:24
|6653488
|210514-F-FW957-1019
|5568x3712
|10.89 MB
|Location:
|KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
|3
|1
This work, Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
