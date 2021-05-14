An employee at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, directs a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft on the taxiway at Kallax AB, Sweden, May 14, 2021. The aircraft transported supplies to be used in the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021, as well as Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, and the 86th Airlift Wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 06:24
|Photo ID:
|6653484
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-FW957-1009
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.84 MB
|Location:
|KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
