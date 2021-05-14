A member of the Swedish air force waits to unload cargo from a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 14, 2021. Members of the Swedish air force provided support for U.S. Air Force Airmen during the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021, a reoccurring exercise that this year is Norwegian air force-led. Training with allies and regional partners in the Nordic region enhances flexibility and interoperability among ally and partner nations in the interest of strengthening combined response capabilities and demonstrating international resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 06:24 Photo ID: 6653487 VIRIN: 210514-F-FW957-1014 Resolution: 5208x3472 Size: 8.97 MB Location: KALLAX AIR BASE, SE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.