    Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB [Image 3 of 6]

    Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB

    KALLAX AIR BASE, SWEDEN

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the Swedish air force waits to unload cargo from a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 14, 2021. Members of the Swedish air force provided support for U.S. Air Force Airmen during the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021, a reoccurring exercise that this year is Norwegian air force-led. Training with allies and regional partners in the Nordic region enhances flexibility and interoperability among ally and partner nations in the interest of strengthening combined response capabilities and demonstrating international resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 06:24
    Photo ID: 6653487
    VIRIN: 210514-F-FW957-1014
    Resolution: 5208x3472
    Size: 8.97 MB
    Location: KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB
    Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB
    Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB
    Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB
    Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB
    Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    spangdahlem
    Sweden
    saber
    exercise
    Arctic Challenge
    ACE21

