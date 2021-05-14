Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB

A U.S. Air Force Airman from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, left, presents paperwork to a Swedish border control employee at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 14, 2021. With the support of the Swedes, Airmen were able to safely in-process into the country while taking the proper COVID-19 safety measures, ensuring that the Arctic Challenge Exercise would be conducted in a safe and healthy environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

