A U.S. Air Force Airman from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, left, presents paperwork to a Swedish border control employee at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 14, 2021. With the support of the Swedes, Airmen were able to safely in-process into the country while taking the proper COVID-19 safety measures, ensuring that the Arctic Challenge Exercise would be conducted in a safe and healthy environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 06:24
|Photo ID:
|6653489
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-FW957-1024
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|16.56 MB
|Location:
|KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT