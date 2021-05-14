Swedish air force supports USAF members at Kallax AB

An employee at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, waits for a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft to unload cargo at Kallax AB, Sweden, May 14, 2021. The aircraft deployed from the 86th Airlift wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, in support of Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 06:24
|Photo ID:
|6653486
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-FW957-1011
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.65 MB
|Location:
|KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
