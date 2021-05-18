(TIRANA, Albania) --- U.S. Office of Defense Cooperation Chief Lt. Col. Erol Munir checks U.S. Ambassador Yuri Kim’s harness before take-off in a UH-60 Blackhawk, May 19, 2021. Kim, along with other VIPs, visited with Alabama and Florida National Guard Soldiers during their mission for DEFENDER-Europe 21.

