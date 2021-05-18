(TIRANA, Albania) --- A crew chief with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment stands at the nose of an idling UH-60 Blackhawk, May 19, 2021. The Blackhawk landed in Tirana to pick up VIPs visiting Alabama and Florida National Guard Soldiers during their mission for DEFEDNER-Europe 21. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 05:15 Photo ID: 6653428 VIRIN: 210518-A-AB787-878 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 17.58 MB Location: TIRANA, AL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21: VIPs Visit Alabama & Florida National Guard Soldiers [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.