(TIRANA, Albania) --- The Albanian Land Forces Commander, Brig. Gen. Arben Kingji, prepares for lift-off in a UH-60 Blackhawk piloted by Alabama National Guard Soldiers, May 19, 2021. Kingji, along with other VIPs, visited with Alabama and Florida National Guard Soldiers during their mission for DEFENDER-Europe 21. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

