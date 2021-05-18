(TIRANA, Albania) --- U.S. Office of Defense Cooperation Chief Lt. Col. Erol Munir and U.S. Ambassador Yuri Kim buckle their harnesses inside a UH-60 Blackhawk, May 19, 2021. Kim, along with other VIPs, visited with Alabama and Florida National Guard Soldiers during their mission for DEFENDER-Europe 21. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 05:14
|Photo ID:
|6653423
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-AB787-656
|Resolution:
|4769x4081
|Size:
|8.31 MB
|Location:
|TIRANA, AL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21: VIPs Visit Alabama & Florida National Guard Soldiers [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT