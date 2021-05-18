Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEFENDER-Europe 21: VIPs Visit Alabama & Florida National Guard Soldiers [Image 3 of 9]

    DEFENDER-Europe 21: VIPs Visit Alabama &amp; Florida National Guard Soldiers

    TIRANA, ALBANIA

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    (TIRANA, Albania) --- U.S. Ambassador Yuri Kim meets with Command Sgt. Maj. Paul McGarr, operation sergeant major with the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and other Soldiers with the Florida National Guard, May 19, 2021. Kim boarded a flight piloted by Alabama National Guard Solders for a VIP visit during DEFENDER-Europe 21. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    Florida National Guard
    Albania
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    DefenderEurope
    GuardItAl

