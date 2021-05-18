(TIRANA, Albania) --- U.S. Ambassador Yuri Kim meets with Command Sgt. Maj. Paul McGarr, operation sergeant major with the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and other Soldiers with the Florida National Guard, May 19, 2021. Kim boarded a flight piloted by Alabama National Guard Solders for a VIP visit during DEFENDER-Europe 21. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

