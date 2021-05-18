(TIRANA, Albania) --- Two UH-60 Blackhawks fly in the skies above Tirana, May 19, 2021. The Blackhawks, piloted by Alabama National Guard Soldiers with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, were a part of a VIP mission with the Florida National Guard during DEFENDER-Europe 21. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 05:14
|Photo ID:
|6653419
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-AB787-605
|Resolution:
|6319x3821
|Size:
|11.36 MB
|Location:
|TIRANA, AL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
