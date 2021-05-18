Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DEFENDER-Europe 21: VIPs Visit Alabama & Florida National Guard Soldiers [Image 1 of 9]

    DEFENDER-Europe 21: VIPs Visit Alabama &amp; Florida National Guard Soldiers

    TIRANA, ALBANIA

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    (TIRANA, Albania) --- Two UH-60 Blackhawks fly in the skies above Tirana, May 19, 2021. The Blackhawks, piloted by Alabama National Guard Soldiers with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, were a part of a VIP mission with the Florida National Guard during DEFENDER-Europe 21. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 05:14
    Photo ID: 6653419
    VIRIN: 210518-A-AB787-605
    Resolution: 6319x3821
    Size: 11.36 MB
    Location: TIRANA, AL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21: VIPs Visit Alabama & Florida National Guard Soldiers [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DEFENDER-Europe 21: VIPs Visit Alabama &amp; Florida National Guard Soldiers
    DEFENDER-Europe 21: VIPs Visit Alabama &amp; Florida National Guard Soldiers
    DEFENDER-Europe 21: VIPs Visit Alabama &amp; Florida National Guard Soldiers
    DEFENDER-Europe 21: VIPs Visit Alabama &amp; Florida National Guard Soldiers
    DEFENDER-Europe 21: VIPs Visit Alabama &amp; Florida National Guard Soldiers
    DEFENDER-Europe 21: VIPs Visit Alabama &amp; Florida National Guard Soldiers
    DEFENDER-Europe 21: VIPs Visit Alabama &amp; Florida National Guard Soldiers
    DEFENDER-Europe 21: VIPs Visit Alabama &amp; Florida National Guard Soldiers
    DEFENDER-Europe 21: VIPs Visit Alabama &amp; Florida National Guard Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    Albania
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    DefenderEurope
    GuardItAl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT