(TIRANA, Albania) --- Two UH-60 Blackhawks fly in the skies above Tirana, May 19, 2021. The Blackhawks, piloted by Alabama National Guard Soldiers with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, were a part of a VIP mission with the Florida National Guard during DEFENDER-Europe 21. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 05:14 Photo ID: 6653419 VIRIN: 210518-A-AB787-605 Resolution: 6319x3821 Size: 11.36 MB Location: TIRANA, AL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21: VIPs Visit Alabama & Florida National Guard Soldiers [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.