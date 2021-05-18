124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time

Soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard’s 2-116 Combined Arms Battalion launch mortars from an M1129 Mortar Carrier at the Orchard Combat Training Center south of Boise, Idaho, May 18, 2021. The soldiers were working with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the 124th Fighter Wing, firing live mortars to mimic realistic combat suppression and hostile engagement scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

