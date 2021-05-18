Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time [Image 12 of 19]

    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    A special warfare tactical air control party Airman, from the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, talks to A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots prior to a live-drop at the Orchard Combat Training Center south of Boise, Idaho, May 18, 2021. The TACPs were coordinating the first live-drop from a 124th Fighter Wing A-10 at the OCTC. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    This work, 124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time [Image 19 of 19], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TACP
    ASOS
    Idaho Air National Guard
    124th Air Support Operations Squadron

