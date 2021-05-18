124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time

A special warfare tactical air control party Airman, from the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, talks to A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots prior to a live-drop at the Orchard Combat Training Center south of Boise, Idaho, May 18, 2021. The TACPs were coordinating the first live-drop from a 124th Fighter Wing A-10 at the OCTC. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

