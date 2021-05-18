Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time [Image 2 of 19]

    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    A special warfare tactical air control party Airman, from the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, observes the effects of a MK-82 500-pound bomb at the Orchard Combat Training Center south of Boise, Idaho, May 18, 2021. This is the first time that an aircraft from the 124th Fighter Wing has dropped live ordinance at the OCTC. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 18:52
    Photo ID: 6652611
    VIRIN: 210518-Z-IM874-1354
    Resolution: 5333x3000
    Size: 9.46 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time [Image 19 of 19], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TACP
    Idaho Air National Guard
    MK-82
    124th Air Support Operations Squadron
    First Drop

