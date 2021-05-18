124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time

Specialist Barber, a gunner with the 2-116 Combined Arms Battalion, and Private Jena, an assistant gunner with the 2-116 CAB, pose for a picture with their mortar tube at the Orchard Combat Training Center south of Boise, Idaho, May 18, 2021. The soldiers were working with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the 124th Fighter Wing, firing live mortars to mimic realistic combat suppression and hostile engagement scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

