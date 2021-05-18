Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time [Image 9 of 19]

    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Specialist Barber, a gunner with the 2-116 Combined Arms Battalion, and Private Jena, an assistant gunner with the 2-116 CAB, pose for a picture with their mortar tube at the Orchard Combat Training Center south of Boise, Idaho, May 18, 2021. The soldiers were working with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the 124th Fighter Wing, firing live mortars to mimic realistic combat suppression and hostile engagement scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 18:53
    Photo ID: 6652618
    VIRIN: 210518-Z-IM874-1331
    Resolution: 4796x3426
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time [Image 19 of 19], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time
    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time
    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time
    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time
    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time
    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time
    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time
    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time
    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time
    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time
    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time
    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time
    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time
    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time
    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time
    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time
    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time
    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time
    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Portrait
    Idaho Army National Guard
    M1129 Mortar Carrier
    2-116 Combined Arms Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT