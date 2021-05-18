A special warfare tactical air control party Airman, from the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, observes a show of force from an A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 124th Fighter Wing at the Orchard Combat Training Center south of Boise, Idaho, May 18, 2021. The A-10s had just finished the first live-drop at the OCTC in the wing’s history. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 18:53
|Photo ID:
|6652619
|VIRIN:
|210518-Z-IM874-1513
|Resolution:
|5088x2862
|Size:
|7.41 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time [Image 19 of 19], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
