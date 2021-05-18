Airmen and Soldiers from the Idaho National Guard observe the effects of mortars at the Orchard Combat Training Center south of Boise, Idaho, May 18, 2021. The mortars are coordinated with air strikes to suppress and destroy enemy targets. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time