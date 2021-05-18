Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time [Image 5 of 19]

    124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen and Soldiers from the Idaho National Guard observe the effects of mortars at the Orchard Combat Training Center south of Boise, Idaho, May 18, 2021. The mortars are coordinated with air strikes to suppress and destroy enemy targets. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 18:52
    Photo ID: 6652614
    VIRIN: 210518-Z-IM874-1413
    Resolution: 5369x3020
    Size: 8.77 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th Fighter Wing A-10s Drop Live at the OCTC for the First Time [Image 19 of 19], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Patch
    Idaho Army National Guard
    124th Air Support Operations Squadron

