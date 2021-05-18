Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEFENDER-Europe 21 Immediate Response [Image 5 of 8]

    DEFENDER-Europe 21 Immediate Response

    TUZLA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jordan Arnold 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A UH-60L Blackhawk begins take off from the air strip flown by pilots from Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion 1st Combat Aviation Brigade General Support Aviation Battalion during Immediate Response as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, near Tuzla International Airport, Bosnia, May 18, 2021. (Army National Guard photos by Spc. Jordan Arnold)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Alabama Army National Guard
    Aviation
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

