DEFENDER-Europe 21 Immediate Response

A UH-60L Blackhawk begins take off from the air strip flown by pilots from Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion 1st Combat Aviation Brigade General Support Aviation Battalion during Immediate Response as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, near Tuzla International Airport, Bosnia, May 18, 2021. (Army National Guard photos by Spc. Jordan Arnold)

