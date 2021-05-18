Seen from the windows of a UH-60L Blackhawk, Spc. Eldon Wilson, a Crew Chief from Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion 1st Combat Aviation Brigade General Support Aviation Battalion, evaluates the aircraft prior to take off during Immediate Response as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, near Tuzla International Airport, Bosnia, May 18, 2021. (Army National Guard photos by Spc. Jordan Arnold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2021 08:10 Photo ID: 6651291 VIRIN: 210518-Z-TT120-001 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 619.68 KB Location: TUZLA, BA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 Immediate Response [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.