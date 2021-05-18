Taken through the seat frame of a UH-60L Blackhawk, Spc. Dakota Fulton a Crew Chief with the Alabama Army National Guard Alpha Company, 1-131st Assault Helicopter Battalion, evaluates the landscape while in flight during Immediate Response as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, near Tuzla International Airport, Bosnia, May 18, 2021. (Army National Guard photos by Spc. Jordan Arnold)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 08:10
|Photo ID:
|6651293
|VIRIN:
|210518-Z-TT120-003
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|566.12 KB
|Location:
|TUZLA, BA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 Immediate Response [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT