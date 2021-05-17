Spc. James Perdue a Crew Chief with the Alabama Army National Guard Alpha Company, 1-131 Assault Helicopter Battalion, secures a tent to a ground stake using 550 cord during Immediate Response as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, near Tuzla International Airport, Bosnia, May 17, 2021. During this exercise, the troops are using General Purpose tents for extra protection from the elements. (Army National Guard photos by Spc. Jordan Arnold)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 08:10
|Photo ID:
|6651290
|VIRIN:
|210517-Z-TT120-001
|Resolution:
|2048x1375
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|TUZLA, BA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 Immediate Response [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
