    DEFENDER-Europe 21 Immediate Response [Image 1 of 8]

    DEFENDER-Europe 21 Immediate Response

    TUZLA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jordan Arnold 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. James Perdue a Crew Chief with the Alabama Army National Guard Alpha Company, 1-131 Assault Helicopter Battalion, secures a tent to a ground stake using 550 cord during Immediate Response as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, near Tuzla International Airport, Bosnia, May 17, 2021. During this exercise, the troops are using General Purpose tents for extra protection from the elements. (Army National Guard photos by Spc. Jordan Arnold)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    VIRIN: 210517-Z-TT120-001
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 Immediate Response [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Alabama Army National Guard
    Aviation
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

