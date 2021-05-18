A UH-60L takes flight over the Bosnia countryside flown by pilots from Alpha Company, Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion 1st Combat Aviation Brigade General Support Aviation Battalion during Immediate Response as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, near Tuzla International Airport, Bosnia, May 18, 2021. (Army National Guard photo taken by 1LT Matthew Perley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2021 08:11 Photo ID: 6651292 VIRIN: 210518-Z-TT120-002 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 944.11 KB Location: TUZLA, BA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 Immediate Response [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.