    DEFENDER-Europe 21 Immediate Response [Image 6 of 8]

    DEFENDER-Europe 21 Immediate Response

    TUZLA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jordan Arnold 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Eldon Wilson, a Crew Chief from Alpha Company, Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion 1st Combat Aviation Brigade General Support Aviation Battalion, scans the runway as the UH-60L Blackhawk begins landing procedures during Immediate Response as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, near Tuzla International Airport, Bosnia, May 18, 2021. (Army National Guard photos by Spc. Jordan Arnold)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 08:11
    Photo ID: 6651295
    VIRIN: 210518-A-TT120-005
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 438.42 KB
    Location: TUZLA, BA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 Immediate Response [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alabama Army National Guard
    Aviation
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

