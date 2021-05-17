210517-N-LN075-1073

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) Helicopters assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) and the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 fly alongside ships from the U.S. Navy’s Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWOARG), the Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group and the French and Norwegian navies transit the Atlantic Ocean in formation during a photo exercise, May 17, 2021. The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) is the flagship of the IWOARG. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

Date Taken: 05.17.2021
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN