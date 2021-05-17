210517-N-BF356-1308

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) A CH-53 Stallion helicopter, left, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) and an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 fly alongside the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a photo exercise, May 17, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry Darnell Lockett Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 04:39 Photo ID: 6649388 VIRIN: 210517-N-BF356-1308 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 729.27 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210517-N-BF356-1308 [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.