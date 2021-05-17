Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210517-N-LN075-1032 [Image 10 of 11]

    210517-N-LN075-1032

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brenton Poyser 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210517-N-LN075-1032
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) A UH-1Y Huey helicopter, left, and AH-1Z Cobra helicopter fly alongside the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a photo exercise, May 17, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

    VIRIN: 210517-N-LN075-1032
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, 210517-N-LN075-1032 [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

