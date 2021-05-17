210517-N-LN075-1032
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) A UH-1Y Huey helicopter, left, and AH-1Z Cobra helicopter fly alongside the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a photo exercise, May 17, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)
|05.17.2021
|05.18.2021 04:40
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
