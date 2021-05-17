210517-N-BF356-1600
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) Helicopters assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) and the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 fly alongside the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a photo exercise, May 17, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry Darnell Lockett Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 04:39
|Photo ID:
|6649391
|VIRIN:
|210517-N-BF356-1600
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|872.79 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 210517-N-BF356-1600 [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT