    Photo Exercise [Image 7 of 11]

    Photo Exercise

    JACKSONVILLE, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brenton Poyser 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210517-N-LN075-1009
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) Ships from the U.S. Navy’s Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWOARG), the Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group and the French and Norwegian navies transit the Atlantic Ocean in formation during a photo exercise, May 17, 2021. The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) is the flagship of the IWOARG. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 04:40
    Photo ID: 6649393
    VIRIN: 210517-N-LN075-1009
    Resolution: 4895x3263
    Size: 836.97 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iwo Jima
    24th MEU
    U.S. Navy
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    IWOARG
    HMSQE

