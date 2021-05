210517-N-BF356-1698

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) Ships from the U.S. Navy’s Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWOARG), the Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group and the French and Norwegian navies transit the Atlantic Ocean in formation during a photo exercise, May 17, 2021. The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) is the flagship of the IWOARG. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry Darnell Lockett Jr.)

Date Taken: 05.17.2021