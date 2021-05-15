An Airmen from the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron offloads cargo during Bushwhacker 21-02 at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, May 15, 2021. The 355th LRS deployed to Volk Field in order to optimize the 355th Wing’s ability to rapidly deploy to any austere or contested location around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 16:29 Photo ID: 6648419 VIRIN: 210515-F-FZ485-1323 Resolution: 4941x3294 Size: 1.39 MB Location: AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 355th LRS deploys to Volk Field [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.