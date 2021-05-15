355th LRS deploys to Volk Field

An Airmen from the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron delivers cargo during Bushwhacker 21-02 at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, May 15, 2021. The 355th LRS deployed to Volk Field in order to optimize the 355th Wing’s ability to establish, sustain and defend operating locations with organic command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

