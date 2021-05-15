355th LRS deploys to Volk Field

Airman 1st Class Julian Pacheco, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight maintainer, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Treivon Thompson, 355th EMS AGE Flight maintainer, inspect an MHU-83 Bomb Lift at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, May 15, 2021. Airmen from the 355th AGE Flight deployed to Volk Field in support of Bushwhacker 21-02 to exercise the Dynamic Wing concept and train the dynamic force employment and agile combat employment in order to successfully defeat potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

