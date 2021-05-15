U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Treivon Thompson, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight maintainer, inspects an MHU-83 Bomb Lift at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, May 15, 2021. Airmen from the 355th AGE Flight deployed to Volk Field in support of Bushwhacker 21-02, a Dynamic Wing concept exercise that enables MCAs to compete, deter and win the high-end fight, accounting for the ambiguity and uncertainty expected in future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 16:27
|Photo ID:
|6648410
|VIRIN:
|210515-F-FZ485-1043
|Resolution:
|4775x3183
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 355th LRS deploys to Volk Field [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT