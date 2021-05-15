Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th LRS deploys to Volk Field

    355th LRS deploys to Volk Field

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    An Airmen from the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron drives a forklift during Bushwhacker 21-02 at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, May 15, 2021. The 355th LRS deployed to Volk Field in order to optimize the 355th Wing’s ability to rapidly deploy to any austere or contested location around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Location: AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th LRS deploys to Volk Field [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    DM
    MG21
    Bushwhacker 21-02

