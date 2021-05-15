355th LRS deploys to Volk Field

Senior Airman Malik Hicks, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight maintainer, inspects the engine on an MHU-83 Bomb Lift at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, May 15, 2021. Airmen from the 355th AGE Flight deployed to Volk Field in support of Bushwhacker 21-02 to exercise the Dynamic Wing concept and train dynamic force employment and agile combat employment in order to successfully out-compete potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

