    355th LRS deploys to Volk Field [Image 2 of 8]

    355th LRS deploys to Volk Field

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    Senior Airman Malik Hicks, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight maintainer, inspects the engine on an MHU-83 Bomb Lift at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, May 15, 2021. Airmen from the 355th AGE Flight deployed to Volk Field in support of Bushwhacker 21-02 to exercise the Dynamic Wing concept and train dynamic force employment and agile combat employment in order to successfully out-compete potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 16:27
    Photo ID: 6648411
    VIRIN: 210515-F-FZ485-1089
    Resolution: 5003x3335
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th LRS deploys to Volk Field [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    DM
    MG21
    Bushwhacker 21-02

