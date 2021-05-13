U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 435th Construction Training Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, assemble expedient trim pad equipment at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 13, 2021. A large jackhammer was used to install the expedient trim pad on the Kallax AB airfield. The expedient trim pad allows for the safe testing of USAF aircraft engines and can withstand double the amount of thrust required for an F-16 Fighting Falcon. This equipment was brought alongside Mobile Aircraft Arresting System equipment which will be used throughout the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 05:01 Photo ID: 6647536 VIRIN: 210513-F-FW957-1057 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.37 MB Location: LULEA, SE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435th CTS MAAS team prepares for ACE 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.