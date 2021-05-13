435th CTS MAAS team prepares for ACE 2021

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 435th Construction Training Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, assemble expedient trim pad equipment at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 13, 2021. The expedient trim pad allows aircraft to perform engine tests during contingency operations outside of their home station. The trim pad installed at Kallax AB can withstand an aircraft engine test force of 60,000 pounds of thrust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

