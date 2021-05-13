435th CTS MAAS team prepares for ACE 2021

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 435th Construction Training Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, unload Mobile Aircraft Arresting System equipment at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 13, 2021. U.S. fighter aircraft such as the F-16 Fighting Falcon rely on the MAAS as a backup braking system in case of an in-flight emergency. The 435th Construction Training Squadron installs MAAS equipment for various exercises throughout United States Air Forces Europe/Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

