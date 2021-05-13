435th CTS MAAS team prepares for ACE 2021

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 435th Construction Training Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, assemble expedient trim pad equipment at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 13, 2021. The equipment was assembled in preparation for Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021, which aims to exercise and train units in planning, command and control, orchestration and conduct of air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

