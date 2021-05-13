Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th CTS MAAS team prepares for ACE 2021 [Image 2 of 6]

    435th CTS MAAS team prepares for ACE 2021

    LULEA, SWEDEN

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 435th Construction Training Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, assemble expedient trim pad equipment at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 13, 2021. The equipment was assembled in preparation for Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021, which aims to exercise and train units in planning, command and control, orchestration and conduct of air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    spangdahlem
    Sweden
    saber
    exercise
    Arctic Challenge

