435th CTS MAAS team prepares for ACE 2021

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nick Day, member of the 435th Construction Training Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, electrical power production journeyman, unravels a cord attached to expedient trim pad equipment at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 13, 2021. The expedient trim pad allows aircraft to perform engine tests during contingency operations outside of their home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Location: LULEA, SE