435th CTS MAAS team prepares for ACE 2021

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 435th Construction Training Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, assemble expedient trim pad equipment at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 13, 2021. The expedient trim pad is part of a Mobile Aircraft Arresting System, and will be used at Kallax AB to allow USAF aircraft to safely test their engines. Part of the 435th CTS's role is to travel to units and install equipment to ensure pilots can land safely in case of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

