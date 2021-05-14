Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210514-N-BF356-1326 [Image 8 of 8]

    210514-N-BF356-1326

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    05.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210514-N-BF356-1326
    NORWEGIAN SEA (May 14, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ana Lazano, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), signals for a CH-53 Stallion helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), to take off from the ship’s flight deck during routine flight operations, May 14, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Norwegian Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 04:52
    Photo ID: 6645907
    VIRIN: 210514-N-BF356-1326
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1014.35 KB
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210514-N-BF356-1326 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210514-N-BF356-1219
    210514-N-BF356-1265
    210514-N-BF356-1361
    210514-N-AZ467-1022
    210514-N-AZ467-1053
    210514-N-AZ467-1103
    210514-N-BF356-1138
    210514-N-BF356-1326

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    USS Iwo Jima
    LHD-7
    IWOARG Amphibious Squadron 4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT