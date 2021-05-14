210514-N-BF356-1138

NORWEGIAN SEA (May 14, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) remove chocks and chains from an MV-22B Osprey, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), during routine flight operations, May 14, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Norwegian Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

