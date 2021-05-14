210514-N-BF356-1361

NORWEGIAN SEA (May 14, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ana Lazano, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), signals for a CH-53 Stallion helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), to take off from the ship’s flight deck during routine flight operations, May 14, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Norwegian Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

NORWEGIAN SEA