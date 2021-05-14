210514-N-AZ467-1022
NORWEGIAN SEA (May 14, 2021) An AV-8B Harrier jet, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), prepares to land on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), May 14, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Norwegian Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Travis Baley)
|NORWEGIAN SEA
