210514-N-AZ467-1022

NORWEGIAN SEA (May 14, 2021) An AV-8B Harrier jet, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), prepares to land on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), May 14, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Norwegian Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Travis Baley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.15.2021 04:51 Photo ID: 6645903 VIRIN: 210514-N-AZ467-1022 Resolution: 5470x3647 Size: 932.09 KB Location: NORWEGIAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210514-N-AZ467-1022 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.